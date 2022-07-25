Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) closed at $77.85, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 3.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Colgate-Palmolive as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.37 billion, up 2.51% from the year-ago period.

CL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.3% and +2.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Colgate-Palmolive should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Colgate-Palmolive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Colgate-Palmolive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

We can also see that CL currently has a PEG ratio of 5.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

