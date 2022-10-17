Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) closed at $72.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Colgate-Palmolive as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 8.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, up 2.26% from the year-ago period.

CL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $17.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.92% and +3.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Colgate-Palmolive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Colgate-Palmolive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.38.

Meanwhile, CL's PEG ratio is currently 5.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ColgatePalmolive Company (CL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.