Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) closed at $77.53, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 4.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 11.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.39 billion, up 2.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $18 billion, which would represent changes of -4.98% and +3.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Colgate-Palmolive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.36.

Also, we should mention that CL has a PEG ratio of 5.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

