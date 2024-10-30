Colgate-Palmolive Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.35, changing hands as low as $94.15 per share. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CL's low point in its 52 week range is $73.97 per share, with $109.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.33. The CL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

