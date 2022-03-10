Markets
CL

Colgate-Palmolive Authorizes $5 Bln Buyback, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Thursday announced an increase in its quarterly dividend and also authorized share buyback of up to $5 billion.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, an increase of $0.02, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2022.

The Board also authorized the repurchase of shares of up to $5 billion under a new share repurchase program, which replaced the company's previous $5 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2018.

As of January 31, 2022, the Company had approximately 840 million shares of common stock outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular