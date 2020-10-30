Colgate-Palmolive Appoints Pitney Bowes Executive Stanley Sutula As CFO

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) said that it has appointed Stanley Sutula, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., to succeed Henning Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 9, 2020.

Colgate-Palmolive noted that Jakobsen will assume the role of Senior Vice President until his retirement date, December 31, 2020.

Sutula has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Pitney Bowes Inc. since February 2017 and previously spent 28 years at IBM Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.