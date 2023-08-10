Colgate-Palm (Ind) INR1.00 (NSE:COLPAL) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 1,840.44

The average one-year price target for Colgate-Palm (Ind) INR1.00 (NSE:COLPAL) has been revised to 1,840.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of 1,655.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1,806.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palm (Ind) INR1.00. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLPAL is 0.33%, a decrease of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 723,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 35,258K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,427K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLPAL by 87.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,701K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLPAL by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 20,938K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,242K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLPAL by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,489K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLPAL by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,457K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLPAL by 11.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.