Colgate (CL) Beats Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Raises View

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL has reported third-quarter 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



On a Base Business basis (non-GAAP basis), earnings were 86 cents per share, up 16% from the prior-year period. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents.



Net sales of $4,915 million increased 10.5% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,816 million. On an organic basis, the company’s sales advanced 9%.



Total volumes declined 0.5% on an organic basis, while pricing was up 9.5%. The favorable currency impact in the quarter was 0.5%.



Gross profit of $2,877 million increased 13% year over year. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 58.5% on a GAAP basis and 140 bps to 58.6% on an adjusted basis. This includes an adverse impact of 50 bps from private-label sales resulting from the previously disclosed acquisitions of the pet food business. We had expected a gross profit margin of 57.7% for the quarter under discussion.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses grew 11.5% year over year to $1,822 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses expanded 40 bps year over year to 37.1%, whereas our estimate was pegged at 36.7%.



Colgate’sglobal marketshare in the manual toothbrushes category has reached 31.5% year to date. The company has maintained its leadership position in the global toothpaste market, with a market share of 41% year to date.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Colgate-Palmolive Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Colgate-Palmolive Company Quote

Segmental Discussion

North America’s net sales (20% of total sales) rose 3.5% year over year. The segment gained from a 7.5% increase in pricing, offset by a 4% decline in volume. Organic sales growth in oral care and personal care. Year to date, Colgate’s share in the toothpaste and manual toothbrush markets is 33.7% and 40.9%, respectively, in the United States.



Latin America’s net sales (24% of total sales) advanced 20% year over year on 9.5% pricing gains, a 5.5% increase in volume and a 5% favorable currency impact. On an organic basis, sales were up 15%, led by growth in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.



Europe’s net sales (15% of the total sales) increased 14.5% year over year on a reported basis. The segment was driven by an 11% pricing gain and a 7.5% favorable currency impact, partly offset by a 4% decrease in volume. Organic sales were up 7%, driven by Germany and the U.K.



The Asia Pacific segment’s net sales (14% of the total sales) decreased 4% year over year, reflecting a 7% decline in volumes and a 2.5% impact of adverse currency, partly offset by a 5.5% rise in pricing. Organic sales fell 1.5% due to weakness in the Greater China region, partly offset by gains in India and the Philippines.



Africa/Eurasia’s net sales (5% of the total sales) declined 7.5% year over year due to a 23% unfavorable currency impact, offset by a 4% increase in volume and 11.5% growth in pricing. Organic sales for the segment grew 15.5%, driven by growth in Turkiye, Eurasia, Nigeria and South Africa.



Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s net sales (22% of the total sales) improved 21.5% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 15% on an organic basis. Results gained from a 12% increase in pricing and volume growth of 9% on a reported basis, a 3% rise in organic volume and a 0.5% positive currency impact. Organic sales were aided by gains in the United States and

Europe.

Other Financial Details

Colgate-Palmolive ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $951 million and total debt of $8,724 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2,609 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023. The free cash flow before dividends was $2,101 million.

Outlook

Management raised its sales and profit forecast for 2023. Colgate-Palmolive anticipates net sales growth of 6-8% compared with the prior mentioned 5-8%. The current projection reflects gains from the acquisitions of pet food businesses, offset by a low-single-digit adverse currency impact. It anticipates full-year organic sales growth of 7-8% compared with the earlier stated 5-7%.



The company foresees adjusted gross profit margin expansion and increased advertising investment. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects adjusted earnings per share to grow in the high-single digits compared with the prior stated mid-single digit growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of CL have lost 2.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 5.9%.

Stocks to Consider

Lamb Weston LW, which offers frozen potato products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW delivered an earnings surprise of 46.2% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.8% and 21.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, a branded food and beverage product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Celsius Holdings CELH, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 100% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 88.9% and 170.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.