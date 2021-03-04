Colfax to separate into two publicly-traded companies

BioTech
Industrial equipment maker Colfax Corp said on Thursday it plans to separate its fabrication technology and medical devices businesses into two publicly-traded companies.

It aims to complete the separation by the first quarter of 2022, with Chief Executive Officer Matt Trerotola set to head the medical technology business.

Colfax has a market cap of $5.36 billion, according to data from Refinitiv IBES as of March 3.

The medical technology business brought in $309.5 million in the fourth quarter, while the fabrication technology arm posted sales of $518.6 million.

Executive Vice President Shyam Kambeyanda will lead the fabrication technology company, which will remain headquartered in Maryland and continue to operate under its well-known brand name, ESAB.

ESAB produces welding and cutting equipment as well as consumables.

