Colfax (CFX) Plans to Split Businesses Into Separate Companies

Colfax Corporation CFX on Mar 4 announced its plan to split up its fabrication technology and medical technology businesses into two separate companies. Notably, this separation, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, is planned to be carried out following a tax-free method.



The company’s fabrication technology business deals with products like welding equipment, cutting equipment, automated welding and cutting systems, and consumables. The business sells its products under the ESAB brand. Its medical technology business is a provider of medical technologies related to the orthopedic field. Its major brands include Aircast, DonJoy and ProCare among others.

About the Spin-Off

As noted by the company, both of its businesses carry potential business opportunities across their respective end-markets. Colfax believes that the separation will unlock significant values for each of its businesses, enabling them to deliver high growth, strong free cash flow and margin expansion. Notably, with the separation, both businesses are anticipated to operate with unique business models, enhanced operating flexibility and sound capital-deployment strategies. The fabrication technology company’s headquarter will remain in Maryland while the medical technology company will be based at Wilmington, Delaware.



It’s worth mentioning here that Colfax’s shares have gained 10.1% in the past couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $49.75 on Friday.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Colfax with $5.9 billion market capitalization currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to benefit from its focus on product innovation, solid business portfolio and a healthy business system in the quarters ahead. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic might affect its performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colfax’s earnings is pegged at $2.13 for 2021, up 5.4% from the 30-day-ago figure.



The company’s shares have gained 32.2% compared with 4% growth recorded by the industry in the past three months.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT and Dover Corporation DOV. While EnPro currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Applied Industrial and Dover carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EnPro delivered a positive earnings surprise of 310.81%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Applied Industrial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.92%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dover delivered a positive earnings surprise of 20.01%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dover Corporation (DOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Colfax Corporation (CFX): Get Free Report



EnPro Industries (NPO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.