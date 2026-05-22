Coles Supermarkets, Brownes Foods Fined For Contraventions Of Dairy Code

(RTTNews) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, or ACCC, stated that Coles Supermarkets Australia and Brownes Foods Operations have each paid A$39,600 in penalties after the ACCC issued each company with two infringement notices for separate alleged contraventions of the Dairy Code of Conduct.

The ACCC said Coles breached the Code by publishing two separate milk supply agreements that required the supplier to provide milk exclusively to Coles, while also imposing a cap on the maximum volume of milk that could be produced. Brownes breached the Code by publishing two milk supply agreements that did not clearly specify the minimum prices that applied throughout the entire supply period.

Shares of Coles Group are trading at A$21.46, up 0.023%.

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