Coles Group Reports Sales Growth Amid Strategic Initiatives

Coles Group Limited reported a 2.9% increase in total group sales revenue for the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its supermarkets segment. Despite challenges in the liquor and other segments, the company focused on value campaigns and exclusive brands to support growth. Additionally, strategic initiatives like the new Automated Distribution Centre and customer fulfilment centres are enhancing operations and customer experience.

