News & Insights

Stocks

Coles Group Reports Sales Growth Amid Strategic Initiatives

October 30, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited reported a 2.9% increase in total group sales revenue for the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its supermarkets segment. Despite challenges in the liquor and other segments, the company focused on value campaigns and exclusive brands to support growth. Additionally, strategic initiatives like the new Automated Distribution Centre and customer fulfilment centres are enhancing operations and customer experience.

For further insights into AU:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.