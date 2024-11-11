News & Insights

Coles Group Reports Progress Amid Economic Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Ltd. has reported significant progress in its strategic operations, focusing on delivering customer value and improving efficiency despite challenging economic conditions. The company maintained stable profit margins while navigating inflation and supply chain disruptions, with a 14% increase in sales revenue over five years. Coles continues to support customer needs through investments in product variety and purchasing options across its extensive retail network.

