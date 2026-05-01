Coles Group Q3 Total Group Sales Revenue Up 3.1% YoY

(RTTNews) - Coles Group (COL.AX) reported that, for 12 weeks from 5 January to 29 March 2026, total Group sales revenue was A$10.70 billion, up 3.1% from last year. Supermarkets sales revenue was A$9.8 billion for the third quarter, up 4.0% with comparable sales increasing by 3.6%. Excluding tobacco, Supermarkets sales revenue increased by 5.7%. eCommerce sales revenue increased by 24.8%, for the quarter.

The Group said, in the early part of the fourth quarter, Supermarkets sales revenue growth has remained broadly in line with the third quarter.

Shares of Coles Group are trading at A$22.88, up 3.48%.

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