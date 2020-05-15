Coles Group notified of class action on staff underpayment

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX said it had been notified of a class action regarding payment of Coles managers employed in supermarkets.

In February, the country's second largest grocery chain said a review by the company found it may have underpaid five percent of the managers of its supermarkets and liquor stores.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.