Coles Group notified of class action on staff underpayment

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Coles Group said it had been notified of a class action regarding payment of Coles managers employed in supermarkets.

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX said it had been notified of a class action regarding payment of Coles managers employed in supermarkets.

In February, the country's second largest grocery chain said a review by the company found it may have underpaid five percent of the managers of its supermarkets and liquor stores.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters