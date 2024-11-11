Coles Group Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.
Coles Group Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors, passed by a significant majority. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this a positive signal for the company’s governance and future prospects.
