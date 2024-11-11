News & Insights

Coles Group Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

November 11, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors, passed by a significant majority. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this a positive signal for the company’s governance and future prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

