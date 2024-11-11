News & Insights

Stocks

Coles Group Focuses on Value Amid Rising Costs

November 11, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Ltd. has emphasized its dedication to providing value amidst rising living costs by making significant investments in value offerings, loyalty programs, and an enhanced eCommerce experience. The company’s Flybuys loyalty program saw a notable increase in active members, while its Exclusive to Coles and Coles Finest ranges continue to attract customers seeking both affordability and premium quality. These efforts have been pivotal in helping Australians manage their budgets and enjoy quality products, both in-store and online.

For further insights into AU:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.