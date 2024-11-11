Coles Group Focuses on Value Amid Rising Costs

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Ltd. has emphasized its dedication to providing value amidst rising living costs by making significant investments in value offerings, loyalty programs, and an enhanced eCommerce experience. The company’s Flybuys loyalty program saw a notable increase in active members, while its Exclusive to Coles and Coles Finest ranges continue to attract customers seeking both affordability and premium quality. These efforts have been pivotal in helping Australians manage their budgets and enjoy quality products, both in-store and online.

