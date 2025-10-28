Coles Group (CLEGF) Price Target Increased by 23.39% to 16.02

The average one-year price target for Coles Group (OTCPK:CLEGF) has been revised to $16.02 / share. This is an increase of 23.39% from the prior estimate of $12.98 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.72 to a high of $18.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.28% from the latest reported closing price of $7.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coles Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLEGF is 0.14%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 115,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,276K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,483K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLEGF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,017K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,450K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLEGF by 3.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,814K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLEGF by 5.57% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,575K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLEGF by 5.00% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,383K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLEGF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

