Coleman Unveils Pro Coolers

(RTTNews) - Coleman, a subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), has introduced its latest innovation: Coleman Pro Coolers.

Designed for extreme durability, superior insulation, and effortless transport, these coolers offer high-end performance at just 60% of the cost of premium competitors. Engineered with extra-thick walls, a fully insulated lid, and a gasket for up to five days of ice retention, the coolers withstand rigorous drop tests and over 1,000 hours of road testing.

Key features include a lightweight build—up to 30% lighter than rotomolded coolers—along with oversized rubber wheels for all-terrain mobility, sturdy steel latches, a fast-draining oversized plug, and a 10-year warranty. Additional enhancements, such as non-slip feet, tiedown slots, and a pad-lock opening for security, make them a reliable choice for outdoor adventures.

The Coleman Pro line includes hard coolers in 25, 45, and 55 QT sizes ($159-$299+) and soft coolers in 16- and 24-can capacities ($59-$79), offering versatile cooling solutions for various outdoor activities.

Wednesday, NWL closed at $6.27, up 1.46%, and is currently trading at $6.10 after hours, down 2.71%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

