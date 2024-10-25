News & Insights

Colefax Group Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Colefax (GB:CFX) has released an update.

Colefax Group PLC has announced a share buyback, with key figures like Chairman David Green and Director Wendy Nicholls selling significant volumes of shares at 780p each on the London Stock Exchange. The move highlights strategic financial maneuvers within the company, offering potential implications for stockholders and market observers.

