Colder weather boosts Sweden's Vattenfall quarterly profit

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL reported rising core earnings after colder weather in the countries where it operates led to higher spot power prices year-on-year, it said on Thursday.

The company reported underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 12.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) in the first quarter, up from 10.2 billion crowns for the same period in 2020.

Net profit for the first quarter stood at 10.4 billion crowns, up from 6.9 billion crowns a year ago.

"We had a good first quarter. And the reason for that is that the weather has been colder the first quarter this year compared to last year," Vattenfall chief executive Anna Borg told Reuters.

"We also saw record low prices and now they have bounced back."

The benchmark Nordic system price has almost tripled after a cold and dry winter, averaging 42.13 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 15.44 euros per megawatt for the January-March period in 2020.

Borg said it was too early to say whether the first quarter strength would carry through the full year.

"We do see an increase in prices compared to last year, but it is also important to remember that we have most of our electricity production in the Nordics, and there the prices are still fairly low if you look at the forward curve," the CEO said.

Vattenfall hedges against price volatility by selling some of its future production in the forward markets.

At the end of the first quarter, it had hedged 69% of its expected Nordic power output for 2021 and 56% of its 2022 output at an average price of 28 euros per megawatt hour. For 2023, it has hedged 25% at 26 euros per megawatt hour.

On the wholesale market, Nordic power for 2022 last traded at 27.65 euros per megawatt hour.

