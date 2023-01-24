Cold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA

By contrast, U.S. natgas futures had a rough ride in December, their worst monthly showing in four years, concluding a blistering and volatile 2022 on a sour note.

According to a report on the EIA's website, widespread, below-normal temperatures, high natural gas consumption, lower natural gas imports from Canada, pipeline constraints, including maintenance in West Texas, and low natural gas storage levels in the Pacific region contributed to the rise in prices.

Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, had its export facility in Texas knocked offline by a fiery blast on June 8 last year and was barred from resuming production until federal regulators completed an extensive safety review and approved resulting changes.

This week, it said repairs were completed, and sought to take early steps to restart the facility.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.