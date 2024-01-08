Cold U.S. Temps Support Nat-Gas Prices

February Nymex natural gas (NGG24) on Monday closed +0.087 (+3.01%).

Nat-gas prices on Monday moved higher for the fifth consecutive session and posted a 6-week high. The outlook for below-normal U.S. temperatures that will boost heating demand for nat-gas is pushing nat-gas prices sharply higher. On Monday, the Commodity Weather Group said temperatures for the Midwest and South are shifting colder for Jan 13-17, which will "spike heating demand for nat-gas above normal."

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 104.8 bcf/day (+3.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 101.8 bcf/day (+6.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 14.9 bcf/day (-0.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended December 30 fell -7.7% y/y to 73,731 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 30 fell -1.6% y/y to 4,076,145 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 29 fell -14 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -32 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw of -97 bcf. As of December 29, nat-gas inventories were up +20.2% y/y and were +13.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 86% full as of January 2, above the 5-year seasonal average of 74% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 5 fell -2 rigs to 118 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

