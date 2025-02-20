$COLD stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COLD stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,323,018 of trading volume.

$COLD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COLD:

$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,836 shares for an estimated $41,567.

$COLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COLD Government Contracts

We have seen $48,978,272 of award payments to $COLD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

