COLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.93, changing hands as high as $35.25 per share. Americold Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.30 per share, with $40.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.16.

