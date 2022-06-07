COLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.74, changing hands as high as $30.01 per share. Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.96 per share, with $40.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.06.

