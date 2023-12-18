Cold and rain bring mixed effects for EU grain crops -monitor

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Cold spells in the past month may have caused localised damage to Europe's grain crops lacking snow cover, while rain relieved drought in Romania and Bulgaria but added to planting delays in France, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday.

A sharp fall in temperatures in late November and early December is likely to have hurt some crops in northern Germany, Denmark, southern Sweden, and northern Poland, the MARS service said in a monthly report.

But widespread frost damage was not thought to have occurred as ample snow protected fields in much of northern and central Europe, it said.

However, snow exacerbated soggy conditions in northern France, the Benelux countries and western Germany, with winter grain planting not expected to be completed and an increase in spring cereal sowing anticipated, MARS said.

France has been the focus of planting concerns during autumn as torrential rain from late October disrupted field work and. The wet weather is expected to bring a sharp fall in the area drilled with winter wheat and barley for next year's harvest.

In contrast, heavy precipitation helped ease drought in Romania and Bulgaria, which together with above-average temperatures enabled the establishment of late-sown winter crops, MARS said.

Dryness was persisting, though, in other parts of the Mediterranean rim, with particular concern over poorly developing durum wheat in Sicily and, outside the EU, difficult early growth for wheat and barley in northern Morocco and western Algeria, it added.

