COLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.26, changing hands as high as $32.35 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.97 per share, with $40.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.29.

