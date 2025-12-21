Colabor Group (TSX:GCL) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Colabor Group (TSX:GCL) has been revised to $0.41 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $0.46 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,065.71% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colabor Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCL is 0.00%, an increase of 27.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

