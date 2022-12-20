Coking coal slumps as talks on Australia-China trade rift loom

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, extending losses as supply of the steelmaking input might increase if and when Beijing lifts trade sanctions against Australia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was set to push China to lift trade sanctions during this week's trip to Beijing aimed at mending strained diplomatic ties.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra soured after Australia introduced laws to deal with what it said was Chinese interference in Australian politics, and called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Top steel producer China has taken measures to restrict or ban shipments of several Australian commodities, including coal.

The most-traded May coking coal on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 ended daytime trade 3.5% lower at 1,841.50 yuan ($263.79) a tonne. It earlier hit 1,822 yuan, its weakest since Dec. 8.

Coke DCJcv1, the processed form of coking or metallurgical coal, shed 4.1% to 2,652 yuan a tonne, after hitting 2,636 yuan, its lowest since Nov. 24.

"There may be signs of recovery in relations between the two countries. If Australian coal is released, domestic coking coal will turn from a shortage to a surplus," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

Concerns over surging COVID-19 infections in China added pressure on prices of the raw materials and steel benchmarks.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.7%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.6%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.4%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 3.1%.

However, iron ore - which has not been covered by Beijing's restrictions on Australian commodities - rebounded after sell-offs on Monday.

Dalian iron ore's most-active May contract DCIOcv1 rose 0.2% to 804.50 yuan a tonne, while the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark January contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFF3 was up 1.3% at $109 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT.

