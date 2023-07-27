Coke, PepsiCo Earnings Should Drive Consumer Staples ETFs

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) soft drink bellwether Coca-Cola Company KO reported earnings on Jul 26 before market open and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) PepsiCo Inc. PEP reported results in mid-July. Both companies beat overall and raised view. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Coca-Cola Earnings in Details

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results for second-quarter 2023. Earnings and sales also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefited from its continued business momentum. KO has raised its view for 2023. Shares rose 1.3% in the key trading season post reporting earnings.

Comparable earnings of 78 cents per share grew 11% from the year-ago period and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. However, unfavorable currency translations hurt comparable earnings by 6 percentage points.

Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share rose 17% year over year. Revenues of $11,972 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,734 million and improved 6% year over year. Organic revenues rose 11% from the prior-year quarter.

Management anticipates organic revenue growth of 8-9% for 2023 compared with 7-8% growth expected earlier. Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share are estimated to increase 9-11% versus 7-9% growth mentioned earlier. The company anticipates year-over-year comparable earnings per share growth of 5-6% for 2023 compared with 4-5% growth stated earlier.

Its comparable earnings per share growth is likely to include a headwind of 4-5% from currency, and a slight headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. The company previously anticipated a 3-4% currency headwind on comparable earnings per share.

PepsiCo Earnings in Detail

PepsiCo has reported robust second-quarter 2023 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. PepsiCo’s second-quarter core EPS of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 and increased 12.4% year over year. The stock gained 4.3% since reporting earnings in mid-July.

In constant currency, core earnings were up 15% from the year-ago period. Net revenues of $22,322 million improved 10.4% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21,609 million. Foreign currency impacted revenues by 2.5%.

The company expects organic revenue growth of 10% for 2023 compared with the 8% rise mentioned earlier. It anticipates core constant-currency earnings per share growth of 12% from the year-ago period’s reported figure versus 9% growth stated earlier. Based on the above assumption, PepsiCo expects core earnings per share of $7.47 for 2023 compared with the $7.27 per share mentioned earlier.

PepsiCo has been committed to rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It expects to return a value worth $7.7 billion in 2023, including $6.7 billion of dividends. Additionally, the company plans to repurchase shares worth $1.0 billion in 2023.

ETFs in Focus

Against this upbeat backdrop, investors may be interested in knowing about the Coke and PepsiCo-heavy ETFs along with their stocks. This is because an ETF approach always minimizes company-specific risks. Plus, investors can take positions in two soft-drink giants through a single product while they invest in ETFs.

ETFs in Focus

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo each has exposure to funds like iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC, First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG and Fidelity Covington Trust MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA in the range of 8% to 11%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.