Coke leads China steel inputs' rally as tight supply persists

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's coke futures surged more than 4% on Monday, buoyed by tight supply and robust demand, extending a rally that saw prices of the steelmaking ingredient posting uninterrupted monthly gains from May to December last year.

The most-traded coke for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCJcv1 ended daytime trading higher by 4.5% at 2,929.50 yuan ($453.10) a tonne, after earlier hitting a contract-high 2,940 yuan.

The continuing tight availability of coke in China coincides with the top steel producer's strong appetite for the raw material, analysts at Sinosteel Futures wrote in a note.

"The recent concentrated withdrawal of some coking capacity in Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei provinces has weakened coke supply," they said. "The tightness of coke supply...has intensified."

Dalian coke posted a 67% gain for 2020, its biggest yearly rise since 2017.

Coke supply pressures are unlikely to ease in the short term, Mysteel consultancy reported on Dec. 24, while citing the willingness of Chinese steel mills to pay higher prices.

Other steelmaking inputs also gained on the first trading day of 2021, with iron ore on the Dalian bourse DCIOcv1 and the Singapore Exchange SZZFG1 both climbing 3.4%.

Iron ore more than doubled in value last year on tight supply and what some analysts had described as China's insatiable demand for the raw material. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

China was expected to have churned out more than 1 billion tonnes of crude steel for the first time in 2020 and a government consultancy recently estimated output would rise a further 1.4% this year.

* China aims to build one or two globally significant overseas iron ore mines by 2025 to boost supply and strengthen its pricing power.

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 climbed 1.8%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 jumped 2.7%.

* Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 3.1%.

