COKE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/22/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/20, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/7/20. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $237.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COKE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $188.08 per share, with $413.3872 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $238.98.

In Monday trading, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

