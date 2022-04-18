COKE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $477.02, changing hands as low as $470.01 per share. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $281.01 per share, with $638 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $475.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.