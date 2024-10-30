News & Insights

Cokal Secures Funding for Expansion and Infrastructure

October 30, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited has secured $1.45 million from PT Petrindo for coal presales and an additional $1.56 million for infrastructure improvements, strengthening their ongoing partnership. These funds are set to boost infrastructure and increase coal production in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. This collaboration underlines Cokal’s strategic expansion efforts in the region.

