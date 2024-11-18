News & Insights

Cokal Partners with Cratus to Boost Coal Operations

November 18, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Cratus Group to enhance its coal sales, distribution, and transport infrastructure, significantly boosting its operational capacity in Indonesia. This collaboration involves forming an infrastructure joint venture and receiving a $20 million investment from Cratus, aimed at maximizing the value of Cokal’s coal assets. By leveraging Cratus’s expertise and market access, Cokal aims to expedite its growth and benefit its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

