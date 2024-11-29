Cokal Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cokal Limited, listed on the ASX as CKA, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for its strategic objectives. The company, which aims to establish itself as a global metallurgical coal producer, holds promising interests in four projects in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Cokal’s leadership and future potential in the coal industry.

For further insights into AU:CKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.