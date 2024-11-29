News & Insights

Cokal Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited, listed on the ASX as CKA, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for its strategic objectives. The company, which aims to establish itself as a global metallurgical coal producer, holds promising interests in four projects in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Cokal’s leadership and future potential in the coal industry.

