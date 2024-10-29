News & Insights

Cokal Limited Prepares for Key Shareholder Decisions

October 29, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director David Delbridge. Additionally, shareholders will consider a special resolution for the approval of a mandate to issue up to 10% of the company’s equity securities. This meeting is pivotal for stakeholders looking to influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

