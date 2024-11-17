Cokal Limited Announces Trading Halt for Strategic Update

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.
Cokal Limited (ASX: CKA) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement regarding a strategic partnership related to coal sales, distribution, and finance. The halt is expected to last until the start of trading on November 20, 2024, or until the company releases the pertinent information. Investors are keenly awaiting details that may impact Cokal’s market dynamics.
