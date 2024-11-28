Cokal Limited Announces Cost Reductions and Production Forecasts

Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited has updated its JORC Resource Statement for the Bumi Barito Mineral (BBM) Project, indicating significant reductions in operating and capital costs. With declared Ore Reserves totaling 23.05 million tonnes, the company forecasts a life-of-mine production of 18.8 million tonnes, representing 79% of these reserves. This development is supported by technical studies and a mining services contract aimed at optimizing production and reducing start-up capital requirements.

