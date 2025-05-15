Bitcoin Magazine



Coinsilium Raises £1.25M to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, Opens Retail Offer

Coinsilium Group Limited, which became the first blockchain firm to IPO in 2015, has launched a Bitcoin treasury strategy, raising £1.25 million in an oversubscribed placing to accelerate its Bitcoin treasury initiative through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, its fully-owned treasury vehicle.

The placing, priced at 3 pence per share, will fund the next phase of the company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy and support general operations.

JUST IN: UK public company Coinsilium Group raises £1.25 million to adopt a #Bitcoin treasury strategy pic.twitter.com/vhVxNi42t1 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 15, 2025

“I am delighted to announce this Placing today,” said Executive Chairman Malcolm Palle. “We have been very pleased by the response to the Company’s Forza! Initiative and these funds will allow us to advance the implementation of our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.”

In addition to the institutional raise, Coinsilium is offering retail investors access to a £250,000 raise through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP), a platform that enables retail investors to access investment trusts and listed securities, under the same terms as the main placing.

Board member at Coinsilium, James Van Straten stated, “Coinsilium has raised £1.25 million to kick start its Bitcoin treasury strategy. A WRAP retail offering of £250,000 is on offer to provide retail investors the opportunity to participate. We are laser focused on our bitcoin treasury strategy.”

The company also announced the appointment of Oak Securities as a Joint Broker, marking a strategic move to strengthen its market positioning and investor outreach. “I am also pleased to welcome Oak Securities as Joint Broker to the Company and would like to acknowledge their role as a cornerstone in this Placing,” added Palle. The addition of Oak to Coinsilium’s broker lineup signals growing interest and a more aggressive approach to capital markets as the company scales its Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Admission of the new shares to the Aquis Growth Market is expected on 22 May 2025. In addition to the placing shares, 6,560,000 ordinary shares have been issued in lieu of £196,800 in service payments. Following the issuance, Coinsilium will have 274,782,557 shares in issue.

This post Coinsilium Raises £1.25M to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, Opens Retail Offer first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.