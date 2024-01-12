News & Insights

US Markets

CoinShares to acquire Valkyrie Funds after US spot bitcoin ETF approval

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 12, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by Lisa Pauline Mattackal for Reuters ->

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - CoinShares International CS.ST said on Friday it has exercised an option to acquire Valkyrie Funds, expanding the European digital asset firm's U.S. offerings, after Valkyrie's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund won the U.S. regulator's approval.

The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday approved eleven U.S.-listed ETFs, including Valkyrie's, that track the spot price of bitcoin BTC=, the world's largest cryptocurrency. They saw a combined $4.6 billion worth of shares trade hands as of Thursday as investors jumped into the landmark products.

The acquisition will see CoinShares take over Valkyrie's approximately $110 million in assets under management, spread across the Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF BTF.O, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI.O and the newly listed Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR.O, CoinShares said.

CoinShares currently manages $4.5 billion in assets across crypto-focused exchange-traded products. The firm's Stockholm-listed shares were last trading down 3.4%.

The acquisition is pending completion of due diligence and final company board approval, CoinShares said.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((LisaPauline.Mattackal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTF
WGMI
BRRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.