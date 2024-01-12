CoinShares to acquire Valkyrie Funds after US spot bitcoin ETF approval

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - CoinShares International CS.ST said on Friday it has exercised an option to acquire Valkyrie Funds, expanding the European digital asset firm's U.S. offerings, after Valkyrie's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund won the U.S. regulator's approval.

The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday approved eleven U.S.-listed ETFs, including Valkyrie's, that track the spot price of bitcoin BTC=, the world's largest cryptocurrency. They saw a combined $4.6 billion worth of shares trade hands as of Thursday as investors jumped into the landmark products.

The acquisition will see CoinShares take over Valkyrie's approximately $110 million in assets under management, spread across the Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF BTF.O, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI.O and the newly listed Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR.O, CoinShares said.

CoinShares currently manages $4.5 billion in assets across crypto-focused exchange-traded products. The firm's Stockholm-listed shares were last trading down 3.4%.

The acquisition is pending completion of due diligence and final company board approval, CoinShares said.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((LisaPauline.Mattackal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.