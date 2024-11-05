CoinShares Q3 2024: Strong Growth and Strategic Shifts

Coinshares International Limited ( (CNSRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coinshares International Limited presented to its investors.

CoinShares International Limited is a leading digital asset management firm operating in the financial services sector, known for its innovative Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and commitment to advancing the digital asset ecosystem.

In its Q3 2024 earnings report, CoinShares highlighted a significant increase in EBITDA, reaching £15.4 million, an 86% rise compared to the same period last year, and a year-to-date total of £76.3 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was £19.9 million, with net profit more than doubling to £14.2 million compared to Q3 2023.

The report showcased strong performance across its business segments, particularly in asset management, which generated £19.9 million in revenue, and capital markets, which contributed £7.7 million. CoinShares also implemented a new accounting policy for digital assets, classifying them as inventory or hedging assets, resulting in a more transparent financial presentation. However, the Principal Investments segment posted a loss of £1.9 million.

Looking ahead, CoinShares aims to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its product offerings and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market. The company remains committed to adapting to market dynamics and regulatory landscapes to deliver value to its investors.

As CoinShares navigates the evolving digital asset environment, it remains focused on leveraging its diversified business model to enhance its competitive edge and capitalize on emerging opportunities globally.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.