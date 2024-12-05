CoinShares price target raised to SEK 110 from SEK 80 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on CoinShares (CNSRF) to SEK 110 from SEK 80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the “surging stock price suggests the market is beginning to get.

