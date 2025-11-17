CoinShares International (OM:CS) Price Target Increased by 25.53% to 159.63

The average one-year price target for CoinShares International (OM:CS) has been revised to 159,63 kr / share. This is an increase of 25.53% from the prior estimate of 127,16 kr dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 139,38 kr to a high of 183,75 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from the latest reported closing price of 151,60 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoinShares International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CS is 0.05%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.95% to 704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 482K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CS by 97.65% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CS by 26.61% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CS by 43.23% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 78.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CS by 431.29% over the last quarter.

