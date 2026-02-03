CoinShares International (CNSRF) Price Target Increased by 34.98% to 17.86

The average one-year price target for CoinShares International (OTCPK:CNSRF) has been revised to $17.86 / share. This is an increase of 34.98% from the prior estimate of $13.23 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.60 to a high of $20.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 155.16% from the latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoinShares International. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSRF is 0.03%, an increase of 48.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.55% to 158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSRF by 26.61% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSRF by 43.23% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 78.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSRF by 431.29% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 82.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSRF by 621.74% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

