CoinShares boosts stake in Swiss FlowBank to 29.3%

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Digital asset investment group CoinShares CS.ST has acquired a 20.28% stake in FlowBank, increasing its holding in the Swiss online bank to 29.3%, FlowBank said on Monday.

Following the investment, CoinShares Chief Executive Jean-Marie Mognetti will join FlowBank's board of directors, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens)

