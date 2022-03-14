CS

CoinShares boosts stake in Swiss FlowBank to 29.3%

Michael Shields Reuters
ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Digital asset investment group CoinShares CS.ST has acquired a 20.28% stake in FlowBank, increasing its holding in the Swiss online bank to 29.3%, FlowBank said on Monday.

Following the investment, CoinShares Chief Executive Jean-Marie Mognetti will join FlowBank's board of directors, it said.

