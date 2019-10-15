Cryptocurrencies

CoinShares, Blockchain Launch Gold Token Network on a Bitcoin Sidechain

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published

Related: Australia’s Gold Mint Is Backing a Crypto Token Based on Ethereum

“You can now have the peace of mind of Swiss vaulted physical gold, with the same convenience, but not the same layers of middlemen, as owning a gold ETF.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

Learn More

Explore Cryptocurrencies

Explore

Most Popular