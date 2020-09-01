CoinShares Adds On-Demand Audit Reports for Its Exchange-Traded Products

Digital asset management firm CoinShares said Tuesday it is adding a real-time audit feature to the crypto exchange traded products issued by subsidiary XBT Provider.Â

According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, investors will be able to access audit reports for XBTâs bitcoin, ether, litecoin and XRP products. CoinShares said it has partnered with U.S. based accounting firm Armanino to provide these reports and be the âfirst asset manager to offer real-time audit capacity,â on its crypto ETPs.

The entirety of CoinSharesâ assets will be âindependently verified 48 times a day,â or every 30 minutes, said Richard Nash, the firmâs chief operating officer, in the emailed statement.Â



According to Nash, one of the remarkable things about integrating the real-time audits is it will âutilize the technology that also underpins the assets,â he said.



Noah Buxton, director of Armaninoâs blockchain and digital asset practice, explained the real-time audits depend on a set of agreed-on procedureâs being hardcoded into the system which when executed allow the generation of said audit reports every 30 minutes.Â

