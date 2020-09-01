CoinShares Adds On-Demand Audit Reports for Its Exchange-Traded Products
Digital asset management firm CoinShares said Tuesday it is adding a real-time audit feature to the crypto exchange traded products issued by subsidiary XBT Provider.Â
According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, investors will be able to access audit reports for XBTâs bitcoin, ether, litecoin and XRP products. CoinShares said it has partnered with U.S. based accounting firm Armanino to provide these reports and be the âfirst asset manager to offer real-time audit capacity,â on its crypto ETPs.
- The entirety of CoinSharesâ assets will be âindependently verified 48 times a day,â or every 30 minutes, said Richard Nash, the firmâs chief operating officer, in the emailed statement.Â
- According to Nash, one of the remarkable things about integrating the real-time audits is it will âutilize the technology that also underpins the assets,â he said.
- Noah Buxton, director of Armaninoâs blockchain and digital asset practice, explained the real-time audits depend on a set of agreed-on procedureâs being hardcoded into the system which when executed allow the generation of said audit reports every 30 minutes.Â
Related Stories
- From Enron to Wirecard: How Blockchain Tech Could Have Helped
- Nomura-Backed Crypto Custody Venture Launches After 2 Years in the Works
- CoinShares Hires WisdomTree Exec as Company Plans Expansion Outside UK
- Fidelity-Backed Fireblocks in Talks With Potential Wall Street Clients Following EY Accreditation
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.