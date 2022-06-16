CoinMENA gets provisional licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulator

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - CoinMENA, a Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange company licensed by Bahrain's central bank, has obtained a provisional virtual assets licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to continue its operations while it applies for a full licence, it said in a press release on Thursday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray Editing by Mark Potter)

