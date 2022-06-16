World Markets

CoinMENA gets provisional licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulator

Enas Alashray Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - CoinMENA, a Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange company licensed by Bahrain's central bank, has obtained a provisional virtual assets licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to continue its operations while it applies for a full licence, it said in a press release on Thursday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray Editing by Mark Potter)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

