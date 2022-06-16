CoinMENA gets provisional licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulator
CoinMENA, a Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange company licensed by Bahrain's central bank, has obtained a provisional virtual assets licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to continue its operations while it applies for a full licence, it said in a press release on Thursday.
CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - CoinMENA, a Sharia-compliant digital asset exchange company licensed by Bahrain's central bank, has obtained a provisional virtual assets licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to continue its operations while it applies for a full licence, it said in a press release on Thursday.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray Editing by Mark Potter)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- Economic Overview of the Top 5 Happiest Countries in the World
- OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks